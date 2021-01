Another patient has passed away after contracting COVID-19 while 88 new cases of the virus were identified overnight, health authorities have confirmed.

The new figures put Malta’s total active COVID-19 cases up to 1,566.

There were also 33 new recoveries.

Of the 88 new cases, seven were from social gathering with other positive cases.

Malta now has a total of 220 COVID-19 related deaths.

