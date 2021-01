An 85-year-old man has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

Malta’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 235.

The 85-year-old had tested positive for the virus on 27th December and passed away yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

Today, Malta recorded 240 new COVID-19 cases – the second-largest single-day rise in cases.

Malta also register 80 new recoveries, meaning that the country’s total number of active cases currently stands at 2,519.

Rest in peace