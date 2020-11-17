Malta Registers Two More COVID-19 Related Deaths

Malta has registered two more COVID-19-related deaths, health authorities have confirmed.

The first, an 83 year old man, first tested positive on 6th November. He passed away late last night.

The second is a 70-year-old woman who first contracted the virus in October. She died earlier today.

The total number of deaths has now reached 102. Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela was greeted by activists who have criticised the government over the handling of the latest COVID-19 wave.

