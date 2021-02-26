Malta Remembers The Best Of Renowned Business Lobby ‘Mentor’ Vince Farrugia

The passing of Vince Farrugia last night struck a deep blow to Malta’s business community which looked to the former Director General of GRTU and PN candidate as a mentor and leading voice for the small and medium size enterprises of the islands.

Many paid tribute to Farrugia for his dedication to his work, including a number of notable personalities and figures who shared anecdotal stories about the leading business lobbyist.

“I knew Vince Farrugia as the chairman of NTOM, which is now the MTA. We had worked together to increase the local leisure industry hours to compete with Spain, including late licensing for people to dine,” said Philip Fenech, Deputy President for the Chamber of SMEs.

“I saw him grow the organisation form a few hundred to a few thousand. He was a dynamic personality, always full of energy and passion when it came to the economy,’ he continued. “His legacy is that he made a lot change and did a lot for small and medium enterprises. He helped them grow further throughout the long years he worked for the organisation.”

“We worked together to broaden our tourism marketing mix from mainly English tourists arrivals at the early stages of our tourism, during the sterling forward buying rate for British tourism.”

“He was also decorated and received the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika for the work within the Chamber of SMEs.”

Current CEO of the Chamber of SMEs Abigail Mamo credited Farrugia for launching her career.

“On a personal level, Vince Farrugia launched my career at the Chamber of SMEs, which, back then, used to be called GRTU,” she said.

“My first encounter with Vince was as the tutor of my thesis, when I was a student finishing my bachelors degree. Immediately after that, he employed me at the organisation and throughout he always believed in me, pushed me and supported me greatly.”

“Vince Farrugia had great stamina at work and he never shied away from challenges. He was a mentor to me in my early years and taught me a great deal and invaluable lessons, on which I continued building on in the years following his retirement and in taking up his role at the SME Chamber.”