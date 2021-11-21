د . إAEDSRر . س

MPs Rich List Revealed: PN’s Claudio Grech Is Malta’s Wealthiest Lawmaker

Claudio Grech is Malta’s wealthiest MP with a net position of €841,954, a new analysis based on asset declarations has revealed. 

A report by Malta Today took a look at the financial positions of MPs following their latest declaration of assets, ranking them in order of their net position after adding deposits, bonds, stocks, and insurance and subtracting them by their debts. 

While Grech, a PN MP who runs a consultancy firm is the wealthiest, on the other end of the spectrum stands former PN leader Adrian Delia, whose net position stood at -€586,901.

Emanuel Mallia would have topped the list, with a net position of €1,940,087. However, he is no longer an MP after being approved as Malta’s next UK High Commissioner. 

Ivan Bartolo would have followed with a net position of €1,175,000, but he left parliament in 2020 to make room for current leader Bernard Grech. 

Malta’s Prime Minister  Robert Abela has a net position of €331,337, holding no debt. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s net position is €12,849.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat declared a net position of €217,212 in the year following his resignation. 

It was recently revealed that Muscat was paid €60,000 from Accutor AG and Spring X Media, two Swiss companies owned by Pakistani lawyer Wasay Bhatti, in the early months of 2020, shortly after his resignation as Prime Minister.

Accutor AG had received €3.6 million from Steward Healthcare during the company’s takeover of the hospital contract from Vitals Global Healthcare.

Here are the other MPs rounding up the top 10 earners:

Robert Arrigo, PN – €684,558

Minister Michael Falzon, PL – €648,604

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, PL – €592,232

Minister Miriam Dalli, PL – €400,707

Prime Minister Robert Abela, PL – €331,337

Beppe Fenech Adami, PN – €326,644

Minister Roderick Galdes, PL – €317,450

Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, PL – €301,000

Kevin Cutajar, PN – €294,773

Toni Bezzina, PN – €259,054

Konrad Mizzi, Independent – €241,863

What do you think of the figures?

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

