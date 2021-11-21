MPs Rich List Revealed: PN’s Claudio Grech Is Malta’s Wealthiest Lawmaker

Claudio Grech is Malta’s wealthiest MP with a net position of €841,954, a new analysis based on asset declarations has revealed.

A report by Malta Today took a look at the financial positions of MPs following their latest declaration of assets, ranking them in order of their net position after adding deposits, bonds, stocks, and insurance and subtracting them by their debts.

While Grech, a PN MP who runs a consultancy firm is the wealthiest, on the other end of the spectrum stands former PN leader Adrian Delia, whose net position stood at -€586,901.

Emanuel Mallia would have topped the list, with a net position of €1,940,087. However, he is no longer an MP after being approved as Malta’s next UK High Commissioner.

Ivan Bartolo would have followed with a net position of €1,175,000, but he left parliament in 2020 to make room for current leader Bernard Grech.

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela has a net position of €331,337, holding no debt. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s net position is €12,849.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat declared a net position of €217,212 in the year following his resignation.

It was recently revealed that Muscat was paid €60,000 from Accutor AG and Spring X Media, two Swiss companies owned by Pakistani lawyer Wasay Bhatti, in the early months of 2020, shortly after his resignation as Prime Minister.

Accutor AG had received €3.6 million from Steward Healthcare during the company’s takeover of the hospital contract from Vitals Global Healthcare.