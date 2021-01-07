Malta Sees Total Active COVID-19 Cases Rise To 1,935 Following 164 New Cases Announced Today

There are 164 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 73 recoveries, health authorities have confirmed.

Malta is just 65 cases shy from reaching the grime milestone of 2,000 active cases.

From today’s cases, 11 were from social gatherings with positive cases.

There was also another COVID-19 related death this morning, a 74-year-old woman.

State schools reopened today but with many teachers on strike following directives from the Malta’s Union of Teachers in light of a spike in COVID-19 cases which saw the highest single day rise in cases yesterday.

On the bright side, the EU Medicines Authority has authorised the Moderna vaccine for safe and effective use, meaning Malta will receive more batches of vaccines, along with Pfizer, over the next few weeks.

