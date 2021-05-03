Malta Sends Oxygen Concentrators To India As Part Of Global COVID-19 Aid

Malta has joined in the numerous countries that have sent aid to India in light of the world’s largest democracy facing a brutal spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths alongside an ever-depleting oxygen supply.

Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed on Twitter that Malta had joined in the aid being sent from countries around the world to help relieve the struggling Indian Healthcare systems as they grapple with the pandemic.

He confirmed that Malta will be sending a shipment of oxygen concentrators to India in order to help with the oxygen shortages that the nation is facing.