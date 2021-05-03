Malta Sends Oxygen Concentrators To India As Part Of Global COVID-19 Aid
Malta has joined in the numerous countries that have sent aid to India in light of the world’s largest democracy facing a brutal spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths alongside an ever-depleting oxygen supply.
Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed on Twitter that Malta had joined in the aid being sent from countries around the world to help relieve the struggling Indian Healthcare systems as they grapple with the pandemic.
He confirmed that Malta will be sending a shipment of oxygen concentrators to India in order to help with the oxygen shortages that the nation is facing.
#Malta doing its part in the global fight against #COVID19 – A donation of oxygen concentrators on the way to #India 🇲🇹🤝🇮🇳 @EvaristBartolo @RobertAbela_MT pic.twitter.com/x5luNBBbFA
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) May 3, 2021
The news comes as India reported 360,000 new active cases and 3,417 new deaths on Monday, keeping a 10-day trend of the daily cases in the country topping 300,000. Currently, India is the second-worst affected country after the US in terms of numbers.
It is due to this sudden wave of COVID-19 that hospitals have been overwhelmed, facing dire shortages of beds and medical oxygen.
#Malta 🇲🇹 donates 20 oxygen concentrators to the Holy Family Hospital in #India 🇮🇳 as it continues to contribute to the global fight against #COVID19. #SolidarityMalta #OfficialDevelopmentAssistance @MaltaGov @RobertAbela @ChrisFearne pic.twitter.com/KIB03RbYoi
— Evarist Bartolo (@EvaristBartolo) May 3, 2021
This also comes only days after the tragic news of the death of Ivan Barabara, who had travelled with his wife to India in March to adopt a baby girl. Barbara died of COVID-19 complications minutes before he was set to fly back to Malta last Friday for treatment.
How do you feel about the situation in India? Let us know in the comments