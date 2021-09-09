Malta Should Adopt Singapore-Like Quotas For New Cars, Youth Council Proposes

Malta should follow Singapore in imposing a quota system on the maximum number of vehicles that can be used on the roads at any given time, the national youth council has proposed.

In its pre-Budget document, the KNŻ endorsed “the implementation of a system by means of which individuals engage in a bidding process in order to purchase and make use of a vehicle for a limited number of years, with this system being modelled off what has been introduced in Singapore in relation to car ownership.”

This was a reference to Singapore’s ‘Certificate of Entitlement’ scheme which allows bidders to compete against each other for the right to own and use a vehicle in the country for a ten-year period.