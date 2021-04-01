Malta Should Launch New COVID-19 Vouchers Before June, Restaurants Lobby Group Urges

Malta should issue its second round of COVID-19 vouchers before June, the Association of Catering Establishments has proposed.

Following Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s recent announcement that the country will start welcoming tourists back to its shore in June, the ACE said the tourism recovery plan means business and called for the voucher scheme to be integrated into the reopening plan.

“Another significant element of the plan is also the launching of various schemes which will assist the industry to kick start in the short term period,” the lobby noted.

“ACE encourages the Ministry to implement such schemes as early as possible in order for the industry to prepare itself.”

“Tied to these schemes and to the reopening of restaurants, one calls on the Ministry for Economy to launch the Vouchers Schemes in order to immediately boost the economy and consequently encourage entrepreneurs to start reinvesting.”