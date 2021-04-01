Malta Should Launch New COVID-19 Vouchers Before June, Restaurants Lobby Group Urges
Malta should issue its second round of COVID-19 vouchers before June, the Association of Catering Establishments has proposed.
Following Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s recent announcement that the country will start welcoming tourists back to its shore in June, the ACE said the tourism recovery plan means business and called for the voucher scheme to be integrated into the reopening plan.
“Another significant element of the plan is also the launching of various schemes which will assist the industry to kick start in the short term period,” the lobby noted.
“ACE encourages the Ministry to implement such schemes as early as possible in order for the industry to prepare itself.”
“Tied to these schemes and to the reopening of restaurants, one calls on the Ministry for Economy to launch the Vouchers Schemes in order to immediately boost the economy and consequently encourage entrepreneurs to start reinvesting.”
“Tourists visiting Malta want to experience a country which is alive and consequently the launching of Vouchers pre-1st June could be part of the experience that the recovery plan aims for.”
The second round of vouchers was originally meant to be issued in January, but was delayed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants were subsequently closed until at least 11th April, but the government has pledged to launch a second round of vouchers once the situation permits.
The first batch was split between three vouchers worth €80 to be spent on restaurants, bars and hotels and one voucher worth €20 to be spent on retail outlets.
However, the second batch of vouchers will take on a slightly different format with €40 eligible to be spent on retail outlets and €60 for restaurants and other establishments.
The ACE also welcomed the ‘Feel Free Again’ slogan chosen by the Tourism Ministry for its upcoming marketing campaign, saying it is possibly the most appropriate one to stimulate people who want to go on holiday to a safe country like Malta.
“It is in this context that there are specific conditions that need to be observed if you are to travel to Malta. These conditions will give a sense of safety and will also protect the Maltese population.”
