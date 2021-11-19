Malta Should Make It Mandatory For Every Child To Attend A Sports Club, Labour MP Proposes

Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef has proposed making it mandatory for every child to join a sports club as a means of improving fitness and wellness in the country.

“Just like it’s mandatory for parents to send their children to school, with fines if they refuse, we must look at enrolment of five to 15-year-olds at sports clubs,” Micallef said in a parliamentary speech last Wednesday.

“This will help create a new economy that we’re crying out for, help our children become more competitive, athletic, and fit and give a guarantee of sustainability. Those are also the magic years when it comes to choosing talent ahead of progress to elite sport.”

Micallef also called for a small tax to be levied on high-fat foods, with proceeds going directly to the sports industry.