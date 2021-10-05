Malta Shouldn’t Bend Knee To FATF And Take Money Laundering Cases To The Extreme, Franco Debono Warns

Criminal lawyer Franco Debono has warned that the authorities are overreaching when prosecuting money laundering cases in an attempt to get off the FATF grey list.

“We have gone from one extreme to the other,” Debono said when interviewed on NET Live yesterday.

“We shouldn’t take drastic action that verges on entrapment simply to please the FATF. Bowing your head is one thing, but when you bend the knee, you make the entire population bend the knee with you.”

Debono was referring to the recent phenomenon of police treating tax evasion as a predicate offence for money laundering, a crime punishable by an imprisonment term of up to 18 years or a fine up to €2.5 million.