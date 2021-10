Malta Song Returns As Official Selection Contest For Eurovision 2022

A classic way of choosing Malta’s representative for Eurovision will be returning for the next edition of the song contest to be held in Turin, Italy.

The Malta Eurovision Song Contest for 2022 is back, the Public Broadcasting Service has announced. The show will consist of semi-finals before a grand final, organisers said, with a total of 22 songs set to be part of the semi-finals. Sixteen will then go on to the grand final.

The popular format had Maltese Eurovision lovers glued to their seats in previous years as some of the island’s most popular singers took the stage together to compete.

To enter, participants need to have Maltese nationality or have Maltese citizenship, but songwriters can be from any country.

“All artists must be of Maltese nationality or have dual citizenship, one of which is Maltese. In the case of a group comprising two or more artists, the lead artist must be of Maltese Nationality or hold dual citizenship one of which is Maltese. All artists participating in lead role must be of Maltese Nationality or hold dual citizenship, one of which Maltese.” Destiny Chukunyere, Malta’s representative for 2021, cannot apply as rules rule out the previous year’s contestant from applying for this year.

