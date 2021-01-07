Malta Teachers’ Strike To Persist After Talks With Government Prove Inconclusive

Malta’s two-day teacher strike, ordered yesterday by the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT), will still go on tomorrow as the union’s talks with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Education Minister Justyne Caruana have proven inconclusive.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci was also present in the meeting.

Yesterday, the MUT instructed its members to go on strike for two days after Abela refused their request for schools to go online for the next two days.

The strike was announced at a press conference outside Castille, following a meeting with the Prime Minister and Education Minister.

This past week, Malta has seen a worrying rise in its active COVID-19 cases. As of today, the country is 65 cases shy from reaching the grim milestone of 2,000 active cases.

In light of the surge in cases, church schools and a number of independent schools have temporarily shifted to online schooling following Christmas recess.

This morning, the MUT declared the strike as a “great success”.

What do you make of this?