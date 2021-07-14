Malta To Accept All NHS AstraZeneca Vaccine Certificates, UK Transport Secretary Announces 

The Maltese government has backtracked on a decision announced last week to ban UK travellers who have received a particular batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from entering the country.

“The Maltese authorities have amended their travel advice so anyone who has an Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK (regardless of manufacture location) is able to travel without being turned away – with all vaccines having gone through rigorous safety and quality checks,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet earlier today.

Last week the UK foreign office warned travellers that those who were administered a vaccine with batch numbers: 4120Z001, 4120Z002, 4120Z003 would be denied entry into Malta.