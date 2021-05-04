Malta To Announce Plan For Easing Of COVID-19 Measures, Including Gyms, Over Coming Days

Malta is expected to announce the easing of more COVID-19 restriction measures, including the reopening of gyms, over the coming days, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Fearne said that the low number of COVID-19 cases meant that the country is on track to reopening restaurants and cafes as planned next Monday. He also unveiled that another plan will be presented on the relaxation of further measures.

“The numbers appear to be remaining low and therefore we can reopen certain sectors as planned on Monday,” he said.

“In the coming days, we can announce the next phase of easing measures and will announce when other activities, like gyms, can reopen.”

Non-essential services and shops opened on 26th April. Restaurants and cafes are set to open on 10th May with non-contact sports allowed to resume as well.

However, bars and clubs, along with gyms, have yet to receive a timeline for when they can reopen.

Last week, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci refused to give a date on when gyms can reopen, only indicating that health authorities will assess the situation after 10th May.

Meanwhile, Malta is expected to open its doors to foreign tourism on 1st June as the country pushes ahead with its vaccination campaign, now allowing those aged 30 and over to register for the vaccine.

As of next week, Malta will begin administering the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine in an attempt to meet its summer herd immunity goal.

