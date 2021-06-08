WATCH: Malta To Get Second Interconnector To Sicily, Miriam Dalli Announces 

Malta will be starting the process of installing a second interconnector between Malta and Ragusa in Sicily, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli announced today. Addressing a press conference this afternoon, the minister said the plans had been approved by the cabinet earlier today. The new interconnector is expected to come online by 2025 and will have a capacity of 200MW, Dalli said. The new interconnector would be costing the country €170 million.

She added that a number of locations had been considered, including Greece, but a second connection to Ragusa, Sicily, was ultimately decided would be the cheapest and most technically feasible option. The decision to go for a second interconnector had been taken in light of the increasing demand for energy, Dalli said. She noted that between 2014 and 2018 Malta had experienced an 18% increase in the demand for energy, mainly a result of the increased economic activity on the island. This demand, she said, was expected to continue increasing as the country emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to increased demand as a result of economic activity, the increased use of electric cars, as well as the need to power an ever-increasing number of ships arriving in Malta’s ports, were also factors in the decision. Dalli insisted that the government’s decision to go for a second interconnector was a well-studied decision, that would see Malta increasing its energy generation capacity. The second interconnector is expected to result in a 58% reduction in CO2 emissions. Various funding methods, including access to EU funds, were being considered, Dalli said, adding that a tender for the construction of the interconnector would soon be issued.