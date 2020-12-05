Malta To Launch New Paper Waste Bag And Make Separation Mandatory For Businesses

These points include new measures such as a new bag for paper waste, online swap shops and mandatory separation of waste for businesses.

A 10-year, 10-point plan for Malta’s long-term waste management will be up for public consultation to support the government’s vision to transform the country into an EU top performer in the waste management sector.

The plan was announced by Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning Aaron Farrugia who explained that the main objective for the waste management plan 2021-2030 is to maximise the resource value for waste through holistic waste management solutions and adopting a collaborative approach whilst fostering behavioural change.

This would also lead to Malta achieving its ambitious 2030 targets. It may also help Malta begin to turn its reputation around, both locally and internationally, with the government showing it’s taking the environment seriously and putting its money where its mouth it.

“These measures will ensure that Malta makes the much-needed quantum leap in waste management, that includes activities and actions required to manage waste from its inception to its final disposal,” Farrugia said.

“We need to recognise the situation in the waste sector. The call for sophisticated and innovative waste management has never been higher as Malta’s population will continue to grow,” he continued. “There is no room for delaying the necessary reforms required to make Malta approach the achievement of its targets. Without heavily challenging the status quo, Malta would be in a precarious position in achieving its 2030 waste targets.”

Farrugia went on to say that there is a clear “cost of inaction from both an economic and environmental perspective, and the amount of land which has been lost to landfilling is an indelible marker of the extent of these costs: the current state of affairs will lead to the inevitable take-up of land for landfilling”.

He said that this plan will work hand-in-hand with recent reforms in the waste management sector, including the largest ever investment in state-of-the-art facilities in ECOHIVE, to drive the country towards a circular economy with all waste streams being reutilised to their full potential, and move Malta away from over-reliance on landfilling, once and for all.

“Circular economy is the future, and whilst acknowledging that implementing advanced waste management systems requires more investment than the traditional approach to dealing with waste, this plan will provide a business opportunity for companies to lead the way in this growing sector in the world economy”.

The document itself will be available for public consultation on 14th December 2020, on the Ministry website.

What do you think of this ambitious plan?