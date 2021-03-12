Malta To Provide Free WiFi And Computers To Disadvantaged Children During School Closure

Disadvantaged children who don’t have access to WiFi or electronic equipment at home will be given free assistance to allow them to follow online lessons.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana announced today that the government will provide free WiFi to students who don’t have an internet connection at home.

Students who don’t have a computer, laptop or tablet which they can use to connect to online lessons will be given a free computer until 11th April.

“This is a period where schools will be closed and we must therefore provide assistance and peace of mind to students and their families,” Caruana said.

This scheme is applicable for families whose students are already benefitting from Scheme 9, families on the minimum wage or with an annual income lower than the minimum wage, families relying solely on social benefits, and families with two or more children whose annual income is below €15,000.

Households who require this assistance have to fill out a form and provide supporting documents to prove their eligibility.

More information can be obtained by calling 2598 1000.

Schools will go fully online on Monday and this system will remain in place until at least 11th April, as one of several recent restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

