Malta To Take Balanced Approach To Tourism Reopening But Prime Minister Stresses Recovery Is A Key Priority

Malta’s government will take a balanced approach to reopening tourism to the island, but Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted that it was a priority to return the industry to pre-pandemic levels.

“Tourism is one of the main pillars of our economy. We have to strike a balance between the economy and the people’s health,” Abela said in a discussion on One TV.

Abela, who was speaking after the country achieved herd immunity, reiterated that there would be strong enforcement at Malta’s airport and ports – explaining that it will be compulsory for all travellers to present either a vaccine certificate or negative test before entering the country.

He added that the government has set aside a €20 million aid package to kickstart the industry.

Malta will welcome back tourists from 1st June – with the government launching several schemes designed to attract visitors to the island. As of today, over 205,000 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have everything in place for the vaccine certifications… we are just waiting for the EU’s approval,” he said.

Abela added that the government continues to remain at the forefront in the battle against the virus, insisting that the vaccine certificate was essential to enjoying high-risk activities.