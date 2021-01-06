Malta To Vaccinate All Vulnerable People By May, Chris Fearne Pledges

Malta expects to have vaccinated all vulnerable people by the end of May, following the approval of the Moderna vaccine by the European Union Medicines Agency approval.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne pledged that Malta will achieve herd immunity by summertime.

With both Pfizer and Moderna, Malta will have a total of 95,000 doses by the end of March, 290,000 by the end of June, 500,000 by the end of September and a total of 770,000 by the end of the year.

Watch the press conference below:

These figures are taking into consideration the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine alone. Several pharmaceutical companies are still awaiting approval by the EU Medicines Agency, including AstraZeneca and CureVac.

The EU Medicines Agency is currently in the final stage of approving the Moderna vaccine with talks currently underway.

