Malta Tops Global COVID-19 Vaccination Rates With Over 80% Of Total Population Taking The Jab

Over 80% of Malta’s total population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, surging to the top of global vaccination rankings.

Figures shared by the BBC from Our World In Data show that as of 13th September, 80.5% of all people residing in Malta have taken the jab. Portugal (78.1%), UAE (76.7%), and Qatar (74.8%) are the nearest countries.

Malta has regularly topped vaccination lists since the start of the rollout at the beginning of the year. Health authorities have overseen an impressive distribution of the jab.

As of yesterday, 807,825 jabs have been distributed with the government now providing boosters to the vulnerable and elderly homes.

Still, Malta has kept tight restrictions, with rules around mask-wearing, events, and many others still in place.

Malta’s active cases currently stand at 718.