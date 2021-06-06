Vouchers At The Ready! Malta’s €100 Scheme Kicks In Tomorrow As Almost 120,000 People Download Them 

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri confirmed that 117,854 people have downloaded their vouchers, equivalent to just over a quarter of adult population. Those who haven’t signed up will now receive them in a physical format by mail.

Malta’s long-awaited second round of government vouchers will officially commence tomorrow with people able to redeem them from several outlets.

With a public investment of €50 million, the voucher scheme will give people in Malta money to spend at establishments which had to close their doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Four vouchers of €15 each can be spent at restaurants, hotels, bars, accommodation and diving outlets, while another four vouchers worth €10 each can be spent at retail outlets, hairdressers, beauty parlours, gyms, gift shops, clubs, museums, art shops and others.

A full list of eligible outlets will be made available on the official website vouchersmimcol.com.

Unlike the first round, the government has now given people a chance to download their vouchers onto their phones and store them in a digital wallet.

The vouchers are valid till the end of September.

Where do you intend to use your vouchers?