Vouchers At The Ready! Malta’s €100 Scheme Kicks In Tomorrow As Almost 120,000 People Download Them
Malta’s long-awaited second round of government vouchers will officially commence tomorrow with people able to redeem them from several outlets.
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri confirmed that 117,854 people have downloaded their vouchers, equivalent to just over a quarter of adult population. Those who haven’t signed up will now receive them in a physical format by mail.
With a public investment of €50 million, the voucher scheme will give people in Malta money to spend at establishments which had to close their doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Four vouchers of €15 each can be spent at restaurants, hotels, bars, accommodation and diving outlets, while another four vouchers worth €10 each can be spent at retail outlets, hairdressers, beauty parlours, gyms, gift shops, clubs, museums, art shops and others.
A full list of eligible outlets will be made available on the official website vouchersmimcol.com.
Unlike the first round, the government has now given people a chance to download their vouchers onto their phones and store them in a digital wallet.
The vouchers are valid till the end of September.