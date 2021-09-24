د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Warned By Brussels Over Failure To Implement Black Market Gun Rules Properly

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The European Commission has sent a formal warning to Malta about the implementation of European rules on alarm and signal weapons. 

In its September infringements decisions package, the Commission said it had requested information from Malta on how the rules were integrated into national laws. 

“Together with the Firearms Directive, these rules aim to prevent the possibility of converting alarm and signal weapons, which only discharge blank ammunition or irritants, into lethal firearms,” the Commission said. 

It added that EU member states had agreed on technical specifications for such weapons, including the procedure for checking compliance and the need to exchange information between authorities, with a January 2020 deadline set for the rules to be fully transposed. 

The Commission said that after receiving legal texts from member states it had found that Malta and Belgium’s text contained missing elements. 

“It has therefore decided today to open an infringement procedure by sending a letter of formal notice,” the Commission said. 

Belgium and Malta now have two months to notify the Commission about the measures taken to ensure full transposition of the rules concerned. 

Otherwise, the Commission may send a reasoned opinion.

A failure to address the Commission’s concerns could see proceedings against Malta before the European Court of Justice. 

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: Nationalist Party Proposes Slashing VAT Rate For Hotels And Restaurants To 7% 

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

You may also love

View All