Malta Welcomes UK’s Plan To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions And Will Study Whether To Do The Same

Malta has welcomed the British Prime Minister’s commitment to ease COVID-19 restrictions almost completely in the United Kingdom.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said the health authorities would be studying the impact to see whether to do the same in Malta.

Fearne said that the UK had similar vaccination rates to Malta and if COVID-19 continued to spread in the community but not in hospitals, this would be factored into Malta’s next decision to continue the “road to normality”.

“Cases in the community are expected to keep going up, but what we need to look at is not the number of cases in community, but how many of these end up in hospital because it currently seems very few vaccinated people end up in hospital,” Fearne said.