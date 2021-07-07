د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Welcomes UK’s Plan To Ease COVID-19 Restrictions And Will Study Whether To Do The Same

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has welcomed the British Prime Minister’s commitment to ease COVID-19 restrictions almost completely in the United Kingdom.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said the health authorities would be studying the impact to see whether to do the same in Malta.

Fearne said that the UK had similar vaccination rates to Malta and if COVID-19 continued to spread in the community but not in hospitals, this would be factored into Malta’s next decision to continue the “road to normality”.

“Cases in the community are expected to keep going up, but what we need to look at is not the number of cases in community, but how many of these end up in hospital because it currently seems very few vaccinated people end up in hospital,” Fearne said.

Fearne added that vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 are feeling practically no symptoms.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared this week that a zero-Covid world is unrealistic and committed to easing all major restrictions by 19th July.

Do you think Malta should ease all restrictions?

READ NEXT: Filipino Woman Will Be Charged With Mellieħa Murder At 1pm

Christian is an award-winning journalist and entrepreneur who founded Lovin Malta, a new media company dedicated to creating positive impact in society. He is passionate about justice, public finances and finding ways to build a better future.

You may also love

View All