Malta Will Announce Measures To Attract Digital Nomads As Silvio Schembri Urges Businesses To Look Beyond Pandemic

Malta will announce measures to attract more digital nomads in the near future as part of its plans to rebuild its economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has announced.

“The concept of remote working really interests me and we’ve recently been working on a framework to attract digital nomads,” Schembri said today. “In the coming days, we’ll announce measures to utilise this phenomenon in Malta. These past months have helped us acquire knowledge about our economic system and we now need the wisdom to use this knowledge well.”

Last year, consulting firm Seed proposed launching start-up visas specifically targeted at digital nomads, people who work remotely while traveling from country to country.

“Malta is intrinsically linked to trade and entrepreneurship,” consultant Sarah Martin told Who’sWho.mt “Our strategic location has attracted some of history’s greatest traders and seafarers, and, as an island state with no natural resources, Malta’s economy thrived and continues to thrive on trade.”

Schembri announced this initiative at a conference held to discuss Malta’s prospects post-COVID-19.