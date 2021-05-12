Malta Will Begin Vaccinating People Aged 16 And Over As Of Monday

Malta will open its vaccination program for people aged 16 and above as of next Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed.

Malta will thus become the first country in the EU to open its vaccination program to the entire population. At the moment, those aged 30 and over can receive the vaccine.

A total of 56 percent of over 30s have been vaccinated since it opened up for the age group on 4th May.

Health authorities are waiting to hear back from the European Medicines Authority on whether they can authorise the use of vaccines for those aged between the ages of 12 and 15.

Malta is on track to reach herd immunity against Covid-19 next week if health authorities continue the current rate of the vaccine rollout.

For herd immunity to be reached, 70% of the adult population would need to have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, 265,361 people aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, translating to 60% of the adult population.

