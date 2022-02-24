Malta Will Keep Electricity Bills Stable, Robert Abela Pledges As Gas Prices Soar Amid Russian Invasion

With global gas and oil prices soaring in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Robert Abela was adamant that Maltese households won’t feel the pinch of higher electricity bills.

“Despite these developments taking place far away from our shores, they can have an impact particularly as sanctions can result in raw materials becoming more expensive,” Abela said during an interview on ONE Radio this afternoon.

“In fact, the first global impact we saw [following the invasion of Ukraine] was an increase in the global price of oil and gas.”

“The EU is making arrangements to procure gas from different sources but Malta already has a deal for the provision of LNG that will guarantee a stable price.”

“I will honour this commitment to keep energy prices stable, which shows how important it is to be focused and plan ahead.”