Malta Will Know Its New University Rector Tomorrow

The man who will be leading the University of Malta for the next five years will be chosen tomorrow during a meeting of the university council.

Incumbent Alfred J. Vella is running for a second term against Frank Bezzina, the dean of the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy.

The meeting will be chaired by former European Commissioner Karmenu Vella, who is also the council’s president. The winner will be chosen by means of a secret ballot.

The council is made up of representatives of the university senate, members elected by academic staff, members elected by non-academic staff and student representatives.

The permanent secretary of the Education Ministry Frank Fabri is also a member of the council, along with a further 13 members who are appointed by the Prime Minister “to represent the general interest of the country”. Government-appointed members make up roughly half of the council’s members.

A member appointed by the Chairman of the Foundation for Theological Studies, as well as a number of other “invited” individuals, are also part of the council.

Both Vella and Bezzina have had long careers lecturing at the University of Malta and have also held a number of roles in both the private and public sector.

This year’s election has been criticised over the lack of a public debate between the two candidates, with many arguing that the role is too important for two candidates to be elected without declaring publicly what their vision for the institution is.

Lovin Malta has reached out to both candidates to hear their views, but is yet to receive a reply.

Which candidate would you like to see elected?