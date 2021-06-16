Malta Will Pass FATF Test Barring Ulterior Political Motives, Finance Minister Says

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has said that Malta’s potential greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could only be driven by political motives since the country has done enough to pass its technical evaluation.

The minister was reacting to reports that the FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) had yesterday recommended that Malta be greylisted, with a vote now expected at the FATF plenary meeting later this month.

The ICRG is composed of FATF evaluators, who yesterday met to vote on whether or not to recommend greylisting.

Malta was hoping to be given the all-clear yesterday however Lovin Malta understands that assessors from three countries, namely the USA, UK and Germany, insisted on taking a position against Malta.

While the USA’s weight in the FATF cannot be underestimated, a source familiar with the proceedings said that on the positive side, many countries had chosen to support Malta.