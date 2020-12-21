Malta Will Receive 10,000 COVID-19 Vaccines This Weekend; Mater Dei Nurse Will Be First To Receive Dose

Malta will receive 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines this Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has revealed in an urgent press conference.

This comes just as the European Union approves the Biontech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use across the entire bloc.

Malta will start inoculating the country on 27th December, Fearne said. On Monday 28th December, thousands more will arrive.

The stock will continuously be increased every Monday.

Fearne thanked key players like Consumer Protection Minister Deo Debattista for their contribution.

The first vaccine will be distributed at 9am on Saturday 27th December.

The person to receive the first vaccine is a nurse in the infectious disease unit in Mater Dei hospital. On the first day, a number of staff within crucial hospital departments will receive the vaccine.

Malta is set to receive 1.6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine including BioNTech-Pfizer and five other jabs secured by the EU, including the Moderna vaccine.

The first batch of vaccinations will be distributed towards healthcare workers, elderly care home staff and residents, mental care home staff and residents and everyone over 85.

The second batch will include everyone over 80 and all other front-liners and the third batch will include everyone suffering from chronic illnesses, everyone over 70 and school and childcare centre workers.

This is a developing story