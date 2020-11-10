د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Days After Its Release, Chris Fearne Says

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Health Minister Chris Fearne told Times of Malta that the islands will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine “within days of its release”.

Only yesterday it was announced that the vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was found to be 90% effective.

Back in August, Fearne had confirmed that Malta has been allocated a total of 330,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If drug authorities give the vaccine the green light, the shot may even be available by the end of 2020.

The European Union has confirmed that it is close to signing a contract with the aforementioned pharmaceutical companies in a bid to secure 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

From 43,000 participants in the vaccine trial, the study looked at 94 people who were given the two-dose vaccine and were found to be protected from the virus 28 days after their first inoculation.

The vaccine is expected to be submitted to health authorities for emergency approval in the third week of November. Other companies working on a vaccine, like Moderna or AstraZeneca, will not be expecting results for at least a few more weeks.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Doctors Knock Festive Plans For Valletta: ’COVID-19 Will Not Kill Christmas But Will Kill More Vulnerable Maltese People’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK