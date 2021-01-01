Malta Will Receive Second Round Of COVID-19 Vouchers By Mid-January

The second round of government-issued COVID-19 vouchers will be distributed by mid-January, according to the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

The MHRA was informed by the government that the vouchers would be made available over the next few weeks in order to help support retail and other non-hospitality businesses impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the second batch of €100 vouchers distributed to consumers in order to supplement the local economy.

The first batch was split between three vouchers worth €80 to be spent on restaurants, bars and hotels and one voucher worth €20 to be spent on retail outlets.

However, the second batch of vouchers will take on a slightly different format with €40 eligible to be spent on retail outlets and €60 for restaurants and other establishments.

The first round of the COVID-19 voucher scheme was deemed a roaring success, with €11.5 million registered in consumer spending, and helped keep business afloat at a time when tourism has declined significantly due to pandemic restrictions.

Tag someone who needs to know this