د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Will Receive Second Round Of COVID-19 Vouchers By Mid-January

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The second round of government-issued COVID-19 vouchers will be distributed by mid-January, according to the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association. 

The MHRA was informed by the government that the vouchers would be made available over the next few weeks in order to help support retail and other non-hospitality businesses impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the second batch of €100 vouchers distributed to consumers in order to supplement the local economy. 

The first batch was split between three vouchers worth €80 to be spent on restaurants, bars and hotels and one voucher worth €20 to be spent on retail outlets.

However, the second batch of vouchers will take on a slightly different format with €40 eligible to be spent on retail outlets and €60 for restaurants and other establishments. 

The first round of the COVID-19 voucher scheme was deemed a roaring success, with €11.5 million registered in consumer spending, and helped keep business afloat at a time when tourism has declined significantly due to pandemic restrictions.

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: EU ‘Unlikely’ To Approve AstraZeneca Vaccine In January, Says Watchdog Official

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK