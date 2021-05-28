د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Will Soon Vaccinate 12 To 15-Year-Olds As EMA Authorises Pfizer For Age Group

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta will soon be vaccinating people aged 12 to 15 following news that the European Medicines Agency authorised the Pfizer vaccine for that specific age group.

Health Minister Chris Fearne took to social media to announce the good news, stating that vaccine invitations will be sent out “after the school exam period”.

Earlier today, the EMA announced that it has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the EU.

Currently, everyone over the age of 16 in Malta can get vaccinated, with the country having reached herd immunity earlier this week.

Malta also ranked lowest in the EU for the rate of Covid-19 cases and deaths and was placed on the ‘green list’ by the ECDC for its low case numbers.

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: Repubblika Threatens Legal Action Over ‘Unacceptable' Delay In Decision On VO Commissioner’s Delisting Threat

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

You may also love

View All