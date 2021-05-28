Malta Will Soon Vaccinate 12 To 15-Year-Olds As EMA Authorises Pfizer For Age Group

Malta will soon be vaccinating people aged 12 to 15 following news that the European Medicines Agency authorised the Pfizer vaccine for that specific age group.

Health Minister Chris Fearne took to social media to announce the good news, stating that vaccine invitations will be sent out “after the school exam period”.

Excellent news from @EMA_News: Pfizer Covid19 #vaccine authorized for 12 – 15 year olds. #Malta health authorities will send out vaccination appointment invites to this age group after the school exam period. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) May 28, 2021

Earlier today, the EMA announced that it has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the EU.

Currently, everyone over the age of 16 in Malta can get vaccinated, with the country having reached herd immunity earlier this week.

Malta also ranked lowest in the EU for the rate of Covid-19 cases and deaths and was placed on the ‘green list’ by the ECDC for its low case numbers.

