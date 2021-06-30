Malta Would Have Been Blacklisted If FATF Noticed Fekruna Land Scandal, Inclusion Minister Alleges

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has suggested that Malta would have been blacklisted, rather than greylisted, by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had the organisation gotten wind of a land deal carried out by the last PN administration.

“I think that if the FATF saw the Fekruna scandal and other scandals, we’d have found ourselves on the black list rather than the grey list,” Farrugia Portelli said on Pjazza last week.

As it stands, only Iran and North Korea are on the FATF black list, countries deemed uncooperative in the global fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Fekruna deal saw the last PN government purchase a stretch of land in Xemxija in return for two properties in Swieqi and San Ġwann, just days before the 2013 general election.