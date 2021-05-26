Malta’s Active Cases Remain Unchanged As 60-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies

Malta’s active Covid-19 cases have remained unchanged from yesterday as the country registers seven new cases, six recoveries and one death.

A 60-year-old man is the 419th person to pass away after contracting Covid-19 in Malta.

A total of seven new cases have been discovered in the past 24 hours, the largest single-day rise in the last 16 days.

As such, Malta currently still has 69 active cases.

A total of 189,055 people have been fully vaccinated so far.