Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Dip Following 121 New Cases And 144 Recoveries

There are 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 144 recoveries, health authorities have confirmed.

Today’s numbers mean that Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 1,856.

Thankfully, no COVID-19 related fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours meaning that total COVID-19 death stands at 166.

With Malta just weeks away from receiving its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, the end of the pandemic appears to be in sight.

However, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has insisted that people remain prudent and follow guidelines, including a household only Christmas celebration.

