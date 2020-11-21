Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Dip Slightly Following 141 New Cases And 159 Recoveries

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dipped slightly since yesterday following the announcement of 141 new cases and 159 recoveries.

The total number of active cases now stands at 2,146 following 3,391 swab tests carried out over the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, health authorities announced that three elderly persons passed away after contracting COVID-19 meaning that the total number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 111.

While Malta continues to battle a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, strides have been made in the race for a potential vaccine with several pharmaceutical giants registering over 90% with their potential candidate.

