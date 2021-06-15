د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 51

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 51, one of the lowest since July 2020. 

This comes after the country registered zero new cases, three new recoveries, and no deaths over the last 24 hours. 

The vaccination rate remains high with 265,090 people receiving a second dose of the vaccine, roughly 50% of the total population. 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•06•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

What do you think of the new figures?

READ NEXT: 'Roll On 2022!': Farsons Beer Fest In Ta' Qali Cancelled For Second Year In A Row

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All