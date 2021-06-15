Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 51
Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped to 51, one of the lowest since July 2020.
This comes after the country registered zero new cases, three new recoveries, and no deaths over the last 24 hours.
The vaccination rate remains high with 265,090 people receiving a second dose of the vaccine, roughly 50% of the total population.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•06•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
