Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To 59 As No New Patients Found

Malta’s drive to minimise the spread of COVID-19 has continued to go from strength to strength as zero new cases were found over the last 24 hours.

This means active cases have dropped to 59, with three more recoveries occurring during the same timeframe.

No new deaths were recorded since yesterday either.

Malta’s experienced 30,103 total recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic, with over half a million vaccination doses being given out since December.

This is the second time Malta has recorded zero new cases this month, with the island’s health authorities last reporting no new cases on 7th June.