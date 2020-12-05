Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Drop To Below 2,000 For First Time In Weeks

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped to below 2,000 for the first time since November 9th.

With 103 new COVID-19 cases in Malta alongside 169 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, there are now 1,965 active cases on the island.

This was found from the 3,010 swab teats conducted in the last 24 hours.

Malta’s current death toll related to COVID-19 is 149, with 8,289 total recoveries on the island since the beginning of the outbreak.