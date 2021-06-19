Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 30 As Three More Patients Recover

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have fallen below 30 as three more people recover from the virus.

For the fourth time this week, there are no new cases of COVID-19. Moreover, no deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Malta now has a total of 29 active cases.

Meanwhile, 282,709 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with Health Minister Chris Fearne stating that 80% of the adult population will have received at least one dose of the vaccine by Sunday.

