Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Inch Upwards After 143 New Cases Confirmed

Malta has confirmed a further 143 COVID-19 cases, along with 139 recoveries, over the past 24 hours.

Today’s update comes after 3,033 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours and means the number of daily new cases has remained relatively consistent in recent weeks.

As it stands, there are now 2,062 active cases, three more than there were yesterday. Since the start of the pandemic, 133 COVID-19 patients have died and 7,557 have recovered.

What do you make of the way Malta has handled the pandemic so far?

Comments
