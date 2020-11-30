Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Increase As 121 New Cases Confirmed

Malta has confirmed a further 121 COVID-19 cases, along with 108 recoveries, over the past 24 hours.

Today’s update comes after 3,091 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours and means the number of daily new cases has remained relatively consistent in recent weeks.

As it stands, there are now 2,071 active cases, three more than there were yesterday. Since the start of the pandemic, 137 COVID-19 patients have died.

Four deaths were announced just this morning. All the victims were elderly people.