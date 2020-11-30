د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Increase As 121 New Cases Confirmed

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has confirmed a further 121 COVID-19 cases, along with 108 recoveries, over the past 24 hours.

Today’s update comes after 3,091 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours and means the number of daily new cases has remained relatively consistent in recent weeks.

As it stands, there are now 2,071 active cases, three more than there were yesterday. Since the start of the pandemic, 137 COVID-19 patients have died.

Four deaths were announced just this morning. All the victims were elderly people.

What do you make of today’s numbers?

READ NEXT: Mother Kidnapped For Ransom And Taken To Buġibba After Son Didn't Pay Drug Debt

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK