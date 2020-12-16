Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Increase Slightly After 112 New Patients And 96 New Recoveries Announced

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have increased slightly after health authorities recorded 112 new patients and 96 new recoveries.

The total number of active cases now stands at 1,179. Today’s figures have reversed the trend over several days of dropping numbers.

COVID-19-related deaths have continued. Malta now has 180 COVID-19-related deaths after three elderly patients passed away overnight

Several measures like the mandatory wearing of masks, person limits, and the closure of bars will remain in place for the time being and will continue throughout the Christmas period.