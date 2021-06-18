Malta’s Airport Calls For Digital Checks On Passengers Amid ‘Unacceptable’ COVID-19 Queues
Malta International Airport has reiterated its calls on the Superintendent of Public Health to digitalise the health document verification process completely without further delay.
This comes after Lovin Malta reported about endless queues erupting in the arrivals lounge with no sign of social distancing. The area is controlled by public health authorities – and the delay is likely due to the processing of COVID-19 tests and vaccine certificates.
People on site told the newsroom that the queue stretches back through baggage claim, with the lines of people zig-zagging across the area. There were reportedly hundreds of people waiting in the queue.
“Malta International Airport is aware of this unacceptable situation, and deeply regrets the inconvenience and anxiety suffered by guests who were caught up prior to the start of their stay in Malta,” MIA said.
“This afternoon’s queues at arrivals clearly show that the current paper-based checks are clearly inadequate and untenable.”
“Furthermore, we appeal for stronger legislation to enforce the use of digital health declarations and certificates by travellers which will in turn facilitate health screening processes on the ground.”
The queue is so bad, people are clapping every single time a person makes it through the Arrivals lounge 🤭 #fyp #malta #fypmalta #lovinmalta #airport
