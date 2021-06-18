Malta’s Airport Calls For Digital Checks On Passengers Amid ‘Unacceptable’ COVID-19 Queues

Malta International Airport has reiterated its calls on the Superintendent of Public Health to digitalise the health document verification process completely without further delay.

This comes after Lovin Malta reported about endless queues erupting in the arrivals lounge with no sign of social distancing. The area is controlled by public health authorities – and the delay is likely due to the processing of COVID-19 tests and vaccine certificates.

People on site told the newsroom that the queue stretches back through baggage claim, with the lines of people zig-zagging across the area. There were reportedly hundreds of people waiting in the queue.