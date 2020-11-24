Malta’s Airport Goes Silent With Just One Flight Taking Off Today

Malta’s airport and its normally busy terminals are set for an exceptionally quiet day of work with just one flight taking off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On very slow days like these, we miss our passengers and the life they breathe into our terminal,” Malta Intentional Airport wrote in a social media.

Air travel across the globe has been ground to halt due to the pandemic with several countries imposing strict restrictions on non-essential travel. Many airlines have been forced to make job cuts and restructure.

The number of people arriving Malta from abroad dropped by roughly 82.5% in September when compared with the previous year, causing a knock-off effect on many industries that depend on incoming tourists.