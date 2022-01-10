Malta’s Airport Takes A Stand: New Vaccine Travel Rules Should Be Scrapped

Malta’s airport has urged the authorities to scrap its upcoming new travel rules for Maltese vaccine certificate holders, warning it will create an “unnecessary hurdle”.

“Malta International Airport is being placed at a significant disadvantage when compared to other European airports, which to date are all accepting the vaccination certificate validity period as stipulated by the European Commission,” the airport said in a statement.

“Given that Malta is the only Member State which has shortened the validity period of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Superintendent of Public Health has imposed an unnecessary hurdle for Maltese residents to travel, together with undermining consumer confidence for the tourism industry during this already very challenging winter period.”

“We urge the health authorities to halt the introduction of further unnecessary and haphazard travel restrictions, which go against the spirit of the European Union to facilitate free movement across all European Member States.”