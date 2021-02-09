Malta’s Armed Forces Get The COVID-19 Jab After 10,000 People Receive Their Second Dose

Members of Malta’s Armed Forces have begun to receive the COVID-19 jab as the island starts vaccinating its second cohort of citizens.

There are thousands of people in this group, including police, soldiers, prison officers, members of the Civil Protection Department and immigration officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri were present for AFM headquarters in Ħal Luqa and thanked them for their work during the pandemic.

“You were all our backbone during these difficult times,” Fearne said.

Nearly 10,000 people in Malta have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including elderly residents at care homes, clinical front-liners and those over 85.

Yesterday, Malta registered 137 new cases, 126 recoveries and no deaths.

