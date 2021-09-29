Malta’s Back To Single Digits: Only Eight New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed only eight new COVID-19 cases, placing today’s registered cases back in single digits.

11 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in Intensive Therapy Unit.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta is remains standing at 457, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 333 active cases.

820,435 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 9,544 of doses administered being booster shots.