Malta’s Bars To Remain Closed In March But Restaurants Allowed To Stay Open Till Midnight

Malta will keep its bars and każini closed throughout March but restaurants will be allowed to remain open till midnight, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Bars have been closed since 29th October, while restaurants currently have an 11pm curfew.

Fearne also announced that certain social distancing restrictions at elderly care homes will be lifted seeing as 90% of residents have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said clear evidence exists that the vaccines are working and that people aren’t being hospitalised after receiving the second dose.

Malta has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, with Fearne attributing it to more rapid test results being added to the total tally.

Fearne also delivered an update about the AstraZeneca vaccine, confirming that a scientific committee has advised him that it can be used on people younger than 65, and not only people younger than 55.

